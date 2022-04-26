ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.310-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

