Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given New €1.78 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €1.60 ($1.72) to €1.78 ($1.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.87) to €1.73 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.