Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.