Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

