Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.57. 7,932,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,688,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.