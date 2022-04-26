MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $833.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 28.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

