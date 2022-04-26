Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS: MAKSY):

4/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

4/19/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74).

4/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

3/22/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/17/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

