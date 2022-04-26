Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MLM opened at $360.80 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

