Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
