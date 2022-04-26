Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

