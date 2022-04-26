Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.