Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to report $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Masco stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

