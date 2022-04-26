Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Masimo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.340-$4.340 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.34 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Masimo's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MASI opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Masimo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

