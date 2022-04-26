Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Masimo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.340-$4.340 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.34 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MASI opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Masimo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
