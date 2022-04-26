Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Masonite International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.100-$10.050 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

