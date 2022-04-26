Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

