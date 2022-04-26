Matador Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.