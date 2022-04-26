Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

