Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

