Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Matson by 947.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

