Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on MATX. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Matson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.