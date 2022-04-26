Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

