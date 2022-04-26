MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

