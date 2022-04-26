Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $112.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.07 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEC stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $22.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 62.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

