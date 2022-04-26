McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of MKC opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,783. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

