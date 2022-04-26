mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of MDF stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,196. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.40. The firm has a market cap of C$105.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.61.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.13 million. On average, analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.