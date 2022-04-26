MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 3rd

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of MDxHealth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

