Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Given New €11.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from €12.10 ($13.01) to €11.70 ($12.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

