Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.
MEDP opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.