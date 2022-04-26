Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

MEDP opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.