Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.00. 597,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.