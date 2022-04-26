Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.00. 597,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
