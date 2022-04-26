MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $62.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,041.92. The stock had a trading volume of 456,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,090.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,216.31. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

