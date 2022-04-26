Mercato Partners Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Mercato Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mercato Partners Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Mercato Partners Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPRAU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,416,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

