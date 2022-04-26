Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):
- 4/21/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
MRK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.