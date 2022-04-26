Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

4/21/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MRK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

