Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCY opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

