Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTOR opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

