Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

