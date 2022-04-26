Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 189,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. The firm has a market cap of $491.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $181.65 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

