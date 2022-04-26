MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. 3,469,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.