MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $20,452,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.