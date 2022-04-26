Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

