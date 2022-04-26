MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $428.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.25 and a 200-day moving average of $543.48. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

