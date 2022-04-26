MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $428.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.25 and a 200-day moving average of $543.48. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.