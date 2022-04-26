MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $428.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

