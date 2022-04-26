Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.