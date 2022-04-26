MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. MiMedx Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MDXG opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.