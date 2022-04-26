Mizuho Lowers Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.86% from the stock’s current price.

CRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

