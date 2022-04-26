Mizuho Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 29.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 219.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

