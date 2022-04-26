Mizuho Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $225.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.
Shares of LII stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.25.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
