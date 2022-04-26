Mizuho Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $225.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.25.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

