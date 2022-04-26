MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.37 million.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.70.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MKS Instruments by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

