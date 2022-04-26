Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.