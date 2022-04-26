Mobius Investment Trust plc (MMIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on May 27th

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 139.82 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. Mobius Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 112.38 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.77 ($2.06).
Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.