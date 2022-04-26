Mobius Investment Trust plc (MMIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on May 27th

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 139.82 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. Mobius Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 112.38 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.77 ($2.06).

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

