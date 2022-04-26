Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

