Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of MDV opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $167,193.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.